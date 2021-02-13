Reading v Millwall

ReadingReading15:00MillwallMillwall
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 29Holmes
- 4Morrison
- 5McIntyre
- 15Gibson
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 7Olise
- 30Semedo
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 3Richards
- 9Baldock
- 17Yiadom
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 34Tetek
- 46Onen
- 50Camara
Millwall
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Bialkowski
- 12Romeo
- 5Cooper
- 4Hutchinson
- 14Malone
- 28Evans
- 19Woods
- 6Williams
- 8Thompson
- 13Zohore
- 22Bödvarsson
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 7J Wallace
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Smith
- 15Pearce
- 20Bennett
- 23McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 32Burey
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match report will appear here