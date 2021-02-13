Championship
ReadingReading15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Millwall

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 29Holmes
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 15Gibson
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 7Olise
  • 30Semedo
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 3Richards
  • 9Baldock
  • 17Yiadom
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 34Tetek
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara

Millwall

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Romeo
  • 5Cooper
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 14Malone
  • 28Evans
  • 19Woods
  • 6Williams
  • 8Thompson
  • 13Zohore
  • 22Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 7J Wallace
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 15Pearce
  • 20Bennett
  • 23McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 32Burey
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
