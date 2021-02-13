Championship
NorwichNorwich City15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 16Quintillá
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Tettey
  • 35Idah
  • 50Barden

Stoke

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gunn
  • 36Souttar
  • 12Chester
  • 37Collins
  • 22Clucas
  • 13Obi
  • 4Allen
  • 3Fox
  • 47Clarke
  • 25Powell
  • 21Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 6Batth
  • 9Vokes
  • 11McClean
  • 14Smith
  • 18Brown
  • 24Cousins
  • 32Bursik
  • 34Thompson
  • 49Matondo
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

Top Stories