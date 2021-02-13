Norwich City v Stoke City

NorwichNorwich City15:00StokeStoke City
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 34Gibson
- 30Giannoulis
- 20Skipp
- 23McLean
- 17Buendía
- 8Vrancic
- 14Cantwell
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 16Quintillá
- 19Sørensen
- 25Hernández
- 27Tettey
- 35Idah
- 50Barden
Stoke
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gunn
- 36Souttar
- 12Chester
- 37Collins
- 22Clucas
- 13Obi
- 4Allen
- 3Fox
- 47Clarke
- 25Powell
- 21Fletcher
Substitutes
- 6Batth
- 9Vokes
- 11McClean
- 14Smith
- 18Brown
- 24Cousins
- 32Bursik
- 34Thompson
- 49Matondo
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match report will appear here