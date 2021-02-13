Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Schofield
  • 2Ávila
  • 15Keogh
  • 23Sarr
  • 5Vallejo Mínguez
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 18Mbenza
  • 7Bacuna
  • 9Holmes
  • 22Campbell

Substitutes

  • 10Pritchard
  • 12Stearman
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 17Duhaney
  • 20Thomas
  • 27Crichlow
  • 29Rowe
  • 36Phillips
  • 49High

Wycombe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 7Wheeler
  • 12Knight
  • 33Mehmeti
  • 17Horgan
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 19McCleary

Substitutes

  • 11Kashket
  • 15Muskwe
  • 18Thompson
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 25Samuel
  • 26McCarthy
  • 27Obita
  • 28Ofoborh
  • 32Anderson
Referee:
Keith Stroud

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

