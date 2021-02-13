Championship
WatfordWatford15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Bristol City

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 8Cleverley
  • 19Hughes
  • 14Chalobah
  • 23Sarr
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 6Wilmot
  • 7Zinckernagel
  • 9Deeney
  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Lazaar
  • 18Gray
  • 25Perica
  • 33Elliot

Bristol City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Hunt
  • 22Kalas
  • 34Towler
  • 42Massengo
  • 17Lansbury
  • 26Vyner
  • 23Moore
  • 10Paterson
  • 9Diédhiou
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 4Nagy
  • 12O'Leary
  • 19Mariappa
  • 21Wells
  • 28Pearson
  • 30Bakinson
  • 33Bell
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
John Brooks

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
