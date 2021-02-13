Watford v Bristol City

WatfordWatford15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 8Cleverley
- 19Hughes
- 14Chalobah
- 23Sarr
- 10João Pedro
- 12Sema
Substitutes
- 6Wilmot
- 7Zinckernagel
- 9Deeney
- 15Cathcart
- 16Gosling
- 17Lazaar
- 18Gray
- 25Perica
- 33Elliot
Bristol City
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bentley
- 2Hunt
- 22Kalas
- 34Towler
- 42Massengo
- 17Lansbury
- 26Vyner
- 23Moore
- 10Paterson
- 9Diédhiou
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 4Nagy
- 12O'Leary
- 19Mariappa
- 21Wells
- 28Pearson
- 30Bakinson
- 33Bell
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- John Brooks
