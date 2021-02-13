Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Samba
- 2Christie
- 3Figueiredo
- 4Worrall
- 13Bong
- 37Garner
- 18Ribeiro DiasBooked at 11mins
- 28Knockaert
- 15Freeman
- 27Krovinovic
- 25Murray
Substitutes
- 5Ribeiro
- 6Mbe Soh
- 7Grabban
- 8Colback
- 12Smith
- 16Jenkinson
- 17Mighten
- 23Lolley
- 33Taylor
Bournemouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Begovic
- 15A Smith
- 18Carter-Vickers
- 3S CookSubstituted forKellyat 5'minutes
- 21Rico
- 11Wilshere
- 22Pearson
- 8Lerma
- 19Stanislas
- 12Long
- 10Danjuma Groeneveld
Substitutes
- 5Kelly
- 7Brooks
- 14Surridge
- 16L Cook
- 23Travers
- 26Kilkenny
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
- 33Zemura
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Filip Krovinovic (Nottingham Forest).
James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Long (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Tobias Figueiredo tries a through ball, but Anthony Knockaert is caught offside.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Foul by Shane Long (Bournemouth).
Cafú (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Hand ball by Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Shane Long (Bournemouth) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wilshere following a corner.
Cafú (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
