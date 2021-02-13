Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 13Bong
  • 37Garner
  • 18Ribeiro DiasBooked at 11mins
  • 28Knockaert
  • 15Freeman
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 25Murray

Substitutes

  • 5Ribeiro
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 7Grabban
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 17Mighten
  • 23Lolley
  • 33Taylor

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 15A Smith
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S CookSubstituted forKellyat 5'minutes
  • 21Rico
  • 11Wilshere
  • 22Pearson
  • 8Lerma
  • 19Stanislas
  • 12Long
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 5Kelly
  • 7Brooks
  • 14Surridge
  • 16L Cook
  • 23Travers
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Filip Krovinovic (Nottingham Forest).

  3. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Bournemouth).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Tobias Figueiredo tries a through ball, but Anthony Knockaert is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Cafú (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Long (Bournemouth) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld with a cross following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Knockaert (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  17. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Glenn Murray (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Wilshere following a corner.

  20. Booking

    Cafú (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

