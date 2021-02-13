Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Phillips
  • 4Morrison
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 6Vaulks
  • 21Pack
  • 3Bennett
  • 23Wilson
  • 11Murphy
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 7Bacuna
  • 19Watters
  • 28Sang
  • 29M Harris
  • 30Brown
  • 31Ratcliffe
  • 32Bagan
  • 39Davies
  • 40Colwill

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Marosi
  • 4Rose
  • 2Østigard
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 8Allen
  • 25James
  • 38Hamer
  • 21McCallum
  • 11O'Hare
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 13Wilson
  • 14Sheaf
  • 16Pask
  • 19Walker
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 26Shipley
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
James Linington

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

Top Stories