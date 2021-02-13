Cardiff City v Coventry City

CardiffCardiff City15:00CoventryCoventry City
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Phillips
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 38Ng
- 6Vaulks
- 21Pack
- 3Bennett
- 23Wilson
- 11Murphy
- 10Moore
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 19Watters
- 28Sang
- 29M Harris
- 30Brown
- 31Ratcliffe
- 32Bagan
- 39Davies
- 40Colwill
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 2Østigard
- 15Hyam
- 29Da Costa
- 8Allen
- 25James
- 38Hamer
- 21McCallum
- 11O'Hare
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 5McFadzean
- 12Gyökeres
- 13Wilson
- 14Sheaf
- 16Pask
- 19Walker
- 20Bakayoko
- 26Shipley
- 41Bapaga
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report will appear here