Championship
DerbyDerby County15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Byrne
  • 2Wisdom
  • 16Clarke
  • 26Buchanan
  • 9Waghorn
  • 38Knight
  • 4Shinnie
  • 7Jozwiak
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 19Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 15Mengi
  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 23Roberts
  • 34Baningime
  • 37MacDonald
  • 40Watson

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 20Fisher
  • 17McNair
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 27Bola
  • 5Morsy
  • 16Howson
  • 21Kebano
  • 22Saville
  • 18Watmore
  • 9Assombalonga

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 4Hall
  • 10Akpom
  • 11Fletcher
  • 13Archer
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 29Spence
  • 33Coulson
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2896133139-833
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

Top Stories