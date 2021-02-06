Last updated on .From the section Irish

Surgenor's free-kick was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise poor match

Carrick Rangers ended a run of six consecutive league defeats with a deserved 2-0 win over a poor Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Mark Surgenor's wonderful free-kick gave Carrick the half-time lead before Jordan Gibson's 79th minute strike sealed the win.

It is a second win of the season for Niall Currie's side, who now have seven points in the current campaign.

The Swifts remain in 10th.

The cancellation of the Championship means that there will be no relegation from the top-flight this season, an perhaps this knowledge played into what was a poor spectacle, with Dungannon particularly showing little urgency in what would, in normal circumstances, be considered a six-pointer.

A drab first half was lit up in the 38th minute when Surgenor stepped up from 20 yards to send a beautiful free-kick into the top corner, after new signing Cathair Friel had drawn a foul from Caolin Coyle.

A rare Swifts attack just before the interval saw Dougie Wilson's header well saved by Aaron Hogg.

Carrick's lead was rarely threatened after the break with Hogg untroubled in goal. The victory was sealed with 11 minutes remaining as Lee Chapman picked out Gibson whose low and composed finish gave Carroll no chance.

Nathaniel Ferris spurned a glorious late opportunity to reduce the deficit for the Swifts, but Carrick were able to claim the clean sheet and the three points.