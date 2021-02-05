Harry Souttar: Stoke City defender signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Harry Souttar in action for Stoke City
Harry Souttar had loan spells with Ross County and Fleetwood Town after joining Stoke

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has signed a "long-term" contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who joined the Potters from Dundee United in 2016, has made 26 appearances this season.

"Harry has made a lot of progress this season," boss Michael O'Neill told the club website.external-link

"Although he still has progress to make, it's nice to have another young player who sees his long-term future here at Stoke."

The Potters have not disclosed the length of Souttar's new deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC