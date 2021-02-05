Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Wales

Mick McCarthy is banking on the goals of his Wales international Kieffer Moore to lift Cardiff City away from a Championship relegation scrap.

But Cardiff have concerns over new recruit Jonny Williams whose hopes of a debut against Bristol City could be hit by a training injury.

McCarthy knows Moore's form is key to them moving up the table.

"Talisman is the right word at the moment," said the Cardiff manager, who succeeded Neil Harris in January.

"He has been working with TC (assistant Terry Connor) who I think will get a bit more out of him as well. I look forward to some more goals."

Moore, 28, has netted 10 Championship goals this season, equalling his tally for Wigan last season ahead of a £2m move to Cardiff in the summer.

McCarthy has worked with Moore previously, signing the former lifeguard for Ipswich from Forest Green Rovers for £10,000 in 2017.

"I signed him and we sold him to Barnsley for £1m. He was really raw, we saw him play for Yeovil against us and we were quite impressed with him," McCarthy said.

"We were looking for a mobile, big striker and we signed him. He was not ready for the Championship then and we let him go to Rotherham (on loan) b where he scored goals and then he went to Barnsley and he scored goals.

Wales international Jonny Williams has also played for Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Sunderland

"He has just got better and better and has improved himself no end. He is a very good player now."

Cardiff are 16th in the Championship table, five points ahead of improving Rotherham who occupy the final relegation spot.

McCarthy does not believe Cardiff are in a relegation scrap yet. "And I don't want to be in one, so we need to start getting wins," said the Bluebirds boss after draws with Barnsley and Millwall so far.

But McCarthy knows he will rely heavily on Moore, especially with German striker Robert Glatzel having been allowed to join Mainz on loan for the rest of the season. The club were unable to secure a replacement at the end of the transfer window

"We have not replaced Robert and Kieffer is a big part of our team. I am not setting him any targets, I am sure he is setting them himself, but he has been great," McCarthy added.

Striker Max Watters, a £1m recruit from Crawley signed by previous boss Neil Harris, is available after injury, as is Canadian international Junior Hoilett.

But Cardiff will give a late fitness test to deadline day recruit Williams, who joined from Charlton Athletic to join fellow Wales squad members Moore, Harry Wilson and Will Vaulks in the Cardiff squad.

McCarthy said: "He got clumped in training in the back of his knee. I am hoping he will be okay."