Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Koivisto (left) faced Manchester City with Gothenburg in the Women's Champions League in December

Women's Super League side Brighton have signed Finland international Emma Koivisto from Swedish side Gothenburg.

The 26-year-old defender has agreed an 18-month deal with the Seagulls, who are ninth in the WSL table.

"She has lots of experience of top-level football in Europe and America and we think she will add a lot to the squad," boss Hope Powell said. external-link

"She is versatile, so she can play in different positions, is good on the ball and tactically aware.

Koivisto has won 58 caps for her country since making her international debut in 2012, scoring twice.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.