Inverness Caledonian Thistle have had a second game postponed within a week after their Scottish Championship match at Dundee on Saturday was called off.

The waterlogged Dens Park pitch failed a Friday 15:45 GMT inspection.

It follows Inverness CT's home game with Queen of the South last weekend falling victim to a frozen surface.

John Robertson's side have played 11 league games, two fewer than any other team, with a new date for the Dens Park trip to be announced.