Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup archive: Everton 4-1 Tottenham, 1995

Everton could be without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and playmaker James Rodriguez for the FA Cup fifth-round home tie with Tottenham.

Pickford has missed two games with a rib injury while Colombian Rodriguez came off at Manchester United on Saturday with a tight calf.

Tottenham could have midfielder Dele Alli back in the squad but full-back Serge Aurier is a doubt (calf).

Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and midfielder Giovani lo Celso (hamstring) are out.

Everton are without a trophy since winning the 1995 FA Cup final - after beating Tottenham in the semi-final.

"I know how Evertonians are desperate to win trophies," said manager Carlo Ancelotti.

"I don't know if it is the right time this season but what I can assure is we are doing everything to have a trophy here as soon as possible.

"For the stability of the club, the most important is to reach a position in Europe.

"Of course, for the happiness [of the club], winning a trophy will be important but the stability of the club is going to have a big improvement reaching the European positions."

'Dele can help the team'

Alli has not played for Spurs since a third-round FA Cup outing at Marine on 10 January and was linked with a move away from the club before the transfer deadline.

But manager Jose Mourinho says the England midfielder is back in his plans.

"Dele's not injured; he can train with the team," Mourinho said.

"He went through a process of not training and trained with the sports science people and then jumped to team work, which he did on Monday for the first time.

"Nothing changed, what maybe changed is the speculation around him because in this moment everybody knows that he's a Tottenham player and he doesn't go to any place.

"So probably the end of the speculation and will be end the questions.

"He can train and he can try to help the team because this is what we want."

Happy memories for Everton - the stats