Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy will feature in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Brighton as he returns to fitness.

However, Timothy Castagne, Wes Morgan, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana will all be absent as they recover from injury.

The Seagulls will be without injured quintet Adam Webster, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey, Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

But Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck could start for Graham Potter's side.

Vardy, 34, underwent hernia surgery in January but appeared as a substitute in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Wolves.

"You can see what he brings to the team," said Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

"We'll definitely get him some minutes on Wednesday, whether that's in the first period of the game, or the second, so he'll feature at some point.

"We'll make changes but it will be a strong 11. We have to consider the month of games and the early kick-off (against Liverpool on Saturday)."

Brighton boss Potter confirmed that the trip to the King Power Stadium had come too soon for Webster, after the 26-year-old injured his ankle against in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

But while the defender's absence is likely to be restricted to just this game, March is set to be out of action for an extended period after requiring surgery on a knee injury he picked up in the 1-0 Premier League win at Liverpool.

"Solly has had his operation and it's gone well, that's good for him and us," said Potter.

"The recovery will be slow but necessary, it's a blow because he's been really good, but that's football."

