Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup: Swansea 2-3 Man City highlights

Swansea City hope to have midfielder Korey Smith back for the FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Smith, 30, has missed the last four games with injury while new signing Paul Arriola could also feature.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would play a strong side against their Championship opponents.

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, whose last game was on 3 January, trained on Monday but is not ready to feature.

"Day by day he is getting better," said Guardiola.

Manchester City came from 2-0 behind to beat Swansea 3-2 on their way to winning the FA Cup in 2019 and completing a historic domestic treble which also included the Premier League and EFL Cup.

Guardiola's side are on course to win all three competitions again. Having booked their place in the EFL Cup final, they are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand.

Swansea, third in the Championship, will need to be perfect to beat them, according to boss Steve Cooper.

"We're buzzing for every game at the moment," added Cooper.

"If you have the right mentality about you and the right mindset, you look forward to thriving on these challenges and that's what I want us to be."

Guardiola said he was expecting Swansea to give his players another tough game at the Liberty Stadium like in 2019.

"I know about the consistency, defensively they don't give chances and goals, they are so solid in this formation, they have quality up front, quality in the middle," added the Manchester City boss.

"It will be a difficult test, we have to do a good performance."

More FA Cup goals for Guardiola? - the stats