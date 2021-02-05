Italian Serie A
FiorentinaFiorentina0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Fiorentina v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Fiorentina

Formation 5-3-2

  • 69Dragowski
  • 23Venuti
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 20Pezzella
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 3Biraghi
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 6Valero
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 92Eysseric

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 11Kouamé
  • 14Bianco
  • 21Rosati
  • 24Chiti
  • 25Malcuit
  • 27Barreca
  • 28Montiel
  • 67Munteanu
  • 77Callejón
  • 78Pulgar
  • 91Kokorin

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77Brozovic
  • 22Vidal
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15Young
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

  4. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Borja Valero (Fiorentina).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan20144241231846
2Inter Milan21136249232645
3Roma20124444331140
4Juventus19116239182139
5Napoli19121643192437
6Lazio2011453527837
7Atalanta20106445261936
8Sassuolo208753330331
9Hellas Verona208662621530
10Sampdoria2082103031-126
11Fiorentina215882131-1023
12Benevento2064102340-1722
13Udinese205692128-721
14Genoa205692230-821
15Bologna2055102535-1020
16Spezia2046102637-1118
17Torino202992938-915
18Cagliari2036112438-1415
19Parma2027111438-2413
20Crotone2033142246-2412
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories