Fiorentina v Inter Milan

Attempt saved. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
FiorentinaFiorentina0Inter MilanInter Milan0
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 3-5-2
Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Borja Valero (Fiorentina).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|20
|14
|4
|2
|41
|23
|18
|46
|2
|Inter Milan
|21
|13
|6
|2
|49
|23
|26
|45
|3
|Roma
|20
|12
|4
|4
|44
|33
|11
|40
|4
|Juventus
|19
|11
|6
|2
|39
|18
|21
|39
|5
|Napoli
|19
|12
|1
|6
|43
|19
|24
|37
|6
|Lazio
|20
|11
|4
|5
|35
|27
|8
|37
|7
|Atalanta
|20
|10
|6
|4
|45
|26
|19
|36
|8
|Sassuolo
|20
|8
|7
|5
|33
|30
|3
|31
|9
|Hellas Verona
|20
|8
|6
|6
|26
|21
|5
|30
|10
|Sampdoria
|20
|8
|2
|10
|30
|31
|-1
|26
|11
|Fiorentina
|21
|5
|8
|8
|21
|31
|-10
|23
|12
|Benevento
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|40
|-17
|22
|13
|Udinese
|20
|5
|6
|9
|21
|28
|-7
|21
|14
|Genoa
|20
|5
|6
|9
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|15
|Bologna
|20
|5
|5
|10
|25
|35
|-10
|20
|16
|Spezia
|20
|4
|6
|10
|26
|37
|-11
|18
|17
|Torino
|20
|2
|9
|9
|29
|38
|-9
|15
|18
|Cagliari
|20
|3
|6
|11
|24
|38
|-14
|15
|19
|Parma
|20
|2
|7
|11
|14
|38
|-24
|13
|20
|Crotone
|20
|3
|3
|14
|22
|46
|-24
|12