German Bundesliga
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 29Tousart
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 11Lukebakio
  • 6DaridaBooked at 41mins
  • 10Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 9Piatek

Substitutes

  • 1Schwolow
  • 7Leckie
  • 8Guendouzi
  • 13Klünter
  • 14Alderete
  • 23Löwen
  • 24Radonjic
  • 28Khedira
  • 31Dárdai

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardBooked at 31mins
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  3. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Neuer with a through ball following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida following a fast break.

  12. Booking

    Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Hertha Berlin. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  17. Post update

    Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pekarík with a cross.

  20. Booking

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich20153258263248
2RB Leipzig19115332171538
3Wolfsburg1998230191135
4Frankfurt1989238281033
5B Leverkusen1995532191332
6B Dortmund19102738271132
7B Mgladbach198833629732
8Union Berlin1978434241029
9Freiburg197663332127
10Stuttgart196763529625
11Werder Bremen195772427-322
12Hoffenheim196492934-522
13Augsburg196492030-1022
14Köln194691832-1418
15Hertha Berlin2045112536-1117
16Arminia Bielefeld1952121532-1717
17Mainz1924131840-2210
18Schalke1915131549-348
View full German Bundesliga table

