Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

First Half ends, Hertha Berlin 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Jarstein
- 2Pekarík
- 5Stark
- 25Torunarigha
- 17Mittelstädt
- 29Tousart
- 18Ascacibar
- 11Lukebakio
- 6DaridaBooked at 41mins
- 10Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 9Piatek
Substitutes
- 1Schwolow
- 7Leckie
- 8Guendouzi
- 13Klünter
- 14Alderete
- 23Löwen
- 24Radonjic
- 28Khedira
- 31Dárdai
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Neuer
- 5PavardBooked at 31mins
- 4Süle
- 27Alaba
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 10Sané
- 7Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Boateng
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Neuer with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Attempt missed. Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimír Darida following a fast break.
Booking
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin).
Post update
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Pekarík with a cross.
Booking
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.