Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges was hurt in Tuesday's home defeat to Livingston

Aberdeen expect to be without Ryan Hedges for the remainder of the season after the attacking midfielder suffered a pectoral muscle injury.

The 25-year-old Wales international has scored eight goals in 30 appearances this season.

Manager Derek McInnes confirmed Hedges will undergo surgery in Manchester next Friday.

"The likelihood is that Ryan will be out for the season which is a real blow," said McInnes.

"It is an injury you don't really see a lot in football, it is more a rugby, wrestling type injury.

"I am gutted for Ryan because he has had such a good campaign, he has taken on responsibility and carried that attacking threat. It was a huge season for him and his own aspirations of trying to get to the Euros.

"With Scott Wright leaving, it leaves even more of a hole. It is tough but we have got to deal with those challenges.

"We have got 12 games remaining in the league and it is up to us to find a different way of winning games without these boys."