Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Real move second and cut the gap on leaders Atletico after easy win

Karim Benzema scores
Karim Benzema has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances this term for Real Madrid

Real Madrid moved up to second in La Liga as they closed the gap to leaders Atletico Madrid with a comfortable win over Getafe.

The reigning champions began the contest without nine first-team players because of injury or suspension but were dominant throughout.

Karim Benzema headed in the opener before defender Ferland Mendy doubled the lead from a move he started.

Real now trail Atletico by five points but have played two games more.

With the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and Alvaro Odriozola all absent, Real boss Zinedine Zidane elected to field an unusual 3-4-3 formation.

And it worked perfectly against opponents who lacked ambition and have struggled for goals in the Spanish top flight this term.

Marvin Park, 20, provided an outlet on the right on his first start, and with the result secure Zidane handed a league debut to 20-year-old defender Victor Chust late on.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6Nacho
  • 5Varane
  • 23MendyBooked at 71mins
  • 28Akinlabi ParkSubstituted forArribas Calvoat 55'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forChustat 86'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 13Lunin
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
  • 30Arribas Calvo
  • 31Blanco
  • 32Chust
  • 35Gutiérrez

Getafe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 3CabacoSubstituted forTimorat 73'minutes
  • 21ChaklaBooked at 52mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 8PortilloSubstituted forAleñáat 55'minutes
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 18Arambarri
  • 15CucurellaSubstituted forÜnalat 73'minutes
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forKuboat 55'minutes
  • 23Hernández SuárezSubstituted forMataat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yáñez
  • 4Etxeita
  • 5Kubo
  • 6Chema
  • 7Mata
  • 10Ünal
  • 11Aleñá
  • 12Nyom
  • 24Timor
  • 29Iglesias
  • 35Abdulai
  • 38Patrick
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home14
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away16

