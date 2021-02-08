Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Dean Henderson made his England debut in the 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in November

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says goalkeeper Dean Henderson is “not the most patient guy” but will face West Ham in Tuesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie – live on the BBC.

The 23-year-old England international impressed on loan at Sheffield United in 2019-20, but has only played in three Premier League games in 2020-21.

“Dean has done very well when he has got the chance and matured. He wants to play every game because he knows he’ll perform well,” said Solskjaer, who has kept David de Gea as his first choice.

Henderson has played once in the Champions League, four Carabao Cup games and in both FA Cup matches this season, and said recently that "being sat on the bench is not something I want to do all the time".

Solskjaer, who has lost in four cup semi-finals and is yet to reach a final as Manchester United boss, added: “Dean's developed his game and improved since he’s come here.

“I know he’s not played as many games as he would’ve done last season, but you see every game he plays and in training his improvement, working hard on aspects we’ve spoken about.

“I’ve been impressed with his attitude and work-rate. Of course he’s, how to say… he’s not the most patient guy."

The game at Old Trafford kicks-off at 19:30 GMT

Team news - Pogba out for Manchester United, but Soucek available for Hammers

Manchester United will be without midfielder Paul Pogba after he sustained a thigh injury in the 3-3 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Defender Eric Bailly is not expected to be fit, while centre-half Phil Jones has yet to feature this season because of a knee injury.

West Ham have Tomas Soucek available after the Czech midfielder’s red card against Fulham was overturned.

He was dismissed in injury-time of the Hammers’ 0-0 draw on Saturday when he was judged to have elbowed Aleksandar Mitrovic, even though the incident appeared accidental.

Manager David Moyes said the red card was “embarrassing” and Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright described it as the “worst decision he had ever seen”.

Forward Michail Antonio will be assessed after coming off against Fulham with fatigue, and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard cannot play under the terms of his loan deal from Manchester United.

Moyes keen for an upset against his old team

“I hope we can go there and give them a really good game,” said Moyes, who managed Manchester United from July 2013 to April 2014.

“The FA Cup has always thrown up upsets and we go there hoping to do that.

"I'm looking forward to the game. It's obviously a tough draw and often you need to get good draws, but to get to the final you have to win some big games.

"We may have one or two changes, but we plan to go there with a strong team and see if we can get through.”

Solskjaer, an FA Cup winner twice as a player with Manchester United, has been in charge since December 2018.

His side are second in the Premier League, four places ahead of the Hammers.

"Given the time he's been given, he's started to mould together a really young, exciting team,” added Moyes.

West Ham aim to end poor Old Trafford record - the stats