National League South and North were paused for two weeks

National League North and South will resume on Saturday despite some clubs stating their refusal to play.

The two leagues at step two of England's non-league pyramid were paused for two weeks amid a funding row that is yet to be resolved.

The National League Board sent out a series of resolutions to clubs in both leagues, plus the National League itself, on Monday.

However, clubs have 28 days to respond under league regulations and the threshold for declaring an outcome is still to be met.

Although some clubs say they cannot afford to start, the league feels it has no alternative other than to recommence fixtures because if the pause continued and the outcome of the vote was for the season to proceed, there would not be enough space in the calendar to finish it.

The National League has the power to take action against any club that fails to fulfil a fixture, although it is not clear how that would be applied given the unusual circumstances.

Clubs began the season in October in the belief initial grant funding would be extended in January if no fans were allowed at matches. This has proved not to be the case, with the DCMS offering loans out of the Sport Winter Survival Package, which some clubs are refusing to take.

Another issue is the lack of a testing programme.

In the short term the National League are continuing with the existing, agreed, protocols, but it is understood discussions around testing for all 66 clubs are continuing.