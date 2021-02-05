Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe faces a two-match ban after being charged retrospectively with violent conduct.

Roofe, 28, was booked for a lunge at St Johnstone's Murray Davidson in the Scottish Premiership leaders' 1-0 win on Wednesday.

But a panel of three former referees have deemed the tackle breached Scottish FA disciplinary rule 200.

There will be a hearing on Tuesday if Rangers contest the notice of complaint.