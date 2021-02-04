Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene's weekend coverage begins on Friday with live coverage of Ayr United v Hearts in the Scottish Championship.

Leanne Crichton and James McFadden join Jonathan Sutherland on BBC Scotland from 19:30 GMT.

On Saturday, Shaun Maloney and Steven Naismith muse over the Premiership highlights (19:30), and Michael Stewart and Richard Foster will do the same on Sunday (19:15), both on BBC Scotland.

And you can also watch Sportscene results on BBC One on Saturday (16:30).

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action - and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from midday on Saturday and at the new time of 14:00 on Sunday.

There will also be live coverage of all the weekend's football on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.