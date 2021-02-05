Last updated on .From the section Irish

Mulgrew joined Linfield from Glentoran in 2005

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has signed a one-year contract extension with the Irish Premiership title holders.

The midfielder's new deal will see him remain at Windsor Park until the end of next season.

Mulgrew, 34, joined the Blues in 2005 and has made over 600 appearances during a trophy-laden career.

"Jamie continues to act as a superb role model to everyone at the club," Linfield boss David Healy said.

Speaking to the club's website, Healy also suggested that there will be more contract news coming out of Windsor Park soon.

"Jamie has won everything available to him in his 600-plus games at the club, but his hunger to succeed remains as strong as ever," he said.

"I'm hopeful that we will be in a position to announce further similar good news in the coming days."

Currently leading the Premiership table by three points, Linfield take on Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday.