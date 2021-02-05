Last updated on .From the section Irish

O'Carroll had a short spell as a player with Dungannon Swifts before becoming a coach at Motherwell

Diarmuid O'Carroll has been appointed as the new manager of the Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 teams.

The former Cliftonville and Crusaders striker leaves his role as Motherwell Under-20s boss to take up the international post.

O'Carroll, who began his playing career with Celtic, used to manage Glentoran Women and has coached in America.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be appointed as the Northern Ireland U19 and U17 manager," he said.

"My passion is youth development and this role provides me with the exciting opportunity to help nurture young players through their journey to one day playing at the national stadium as a full international.

"I leave Motherwell FC having loved my 18 months at what is a fantastic club with great people throughout. I previously had five great years as an Irish FA employee and I'm really looking forward to returning to the association in my new role."

O'Carroll won four successive Irish Premiership titles as a player, the first two with Cliftonville before joining north Belfast rivals Crusaders and winning the league twice with them.

Northern Ireland senior team manager Ian Baraclough welcomed the appointment, saying three coaches had made the shortlist for the job.

"It was a very tight call between the three but we believe we have got the right person for the job in Diarmuid," he said.

O'Carroll, who worked for the Irish FA as club and community development officer and within its coach education department, also provided analysis on opponents for the first team at Motherwell as well as managing the Under-20s.