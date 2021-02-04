Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kearney led Coleraine to their first League Cup since 1987 last season

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Manager of the Month award for January.

The Bannsiders won all four of their Irish Premiership matches in the month, beating Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Larne and Crusaders.

They sit fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Linfield.

"I always believed that we would rediscover our form because we have a capable squad," Kearney said.

"In October and November, we struggled with red cards and injuries. We endured a couple of tough weeks as a result of that.

"I'm proud of the boys because they've got us out of that lull and put together a great run of results. They deserve the credit for this award, as it was their hard work that turned things around."

Kearney's Coleraine are at home to Portadown on Saturday.