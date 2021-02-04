Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jonathan Woodgate will be in charge for Bournemouth's game with Birmingham City on Saturday

Bournemouth caretaker manager Jonathan Woodgate says Jason Tindall will be 'devastated' after being sacked.

Tindall lost his job after they were beaten at home by Sheffield Wednesday, a fourth successive league defeat.

The Cherries - who were relegated from the Premier League last season - are sixth in the Championship, nine points off second place and 13 off top spot.

"I've spoken to him a couple of times, he's going to be devastated, isn't he," Woodgate told BBC Radio Solent.

He only joined the Cherries on Monday as senior first-team coach after Graeme Jones left to become Steve Bruce's number two at Newcastle.

The 41-year-old former Leeds United and Real Madrid defender was sacked as Middlesbrough head coach last June after a year in charge.

And he insisted he had not yet thought about whether he will apply to replace Tindall - whose 22-year association with the club as a player and coach ended on Wednesday.

"I came down thinking that we were going to push for promotion and have a really good second half of the season and really push up the table, and we get beaten by Sheffield Wednesday and he's gone," Woodgate said.

"In football I think I've worked under 25 managers so I know what the game comes with and it can be cruel at times."

Woodgate will lead the team for the first time in Saturday's home game against Birmingham City.

He added: "It's a massive challenge, but I tell you what the staff have been absolutely fantastic.

"The players also realise it's a tough situation to be in, but it's something that I'll give everything that I've got, I'll work as hard as possible to try and get a result on Saturday."