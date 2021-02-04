Klaidi Lolos had a short spell on loan at Chippenham Town last month

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says now is the time for Greece youth international Klaidi Lolos to try and force his way into his plans.

The 19-year-old former Crystal Palace youngster has not featured in the league since September 2019.

But with the departure of Frank Nouble to Colchester on transfer deadline day, there is now a chance to impress.

"I'm going to put a bit of pressure on Klaidi Lolos to force his way into the squad now," Lowe said.

"We know what he's got, we know he's got a bit of magic, Yes, he can be hard work at times in terms of giving the ball away too easy, but 'come on, you've got 16 weeks to potentially show us what you've got'."

Lolos has only featured in the EFL Trophy this season - scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-2 loss to Norwich City's Under 21's in September last year.

"It definitely is his chance," Lowe said of the Athens-born forward, who began his career with Olympiakos as a nine-year-old before moving to Palace when he was 16.

"He's got qualities, we know that, we've seen it over the past year or two.

"He'd probably have been involved in the FA Cup games but he had a suspension, so he's back now, it's over to him now."