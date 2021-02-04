Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Scottish Cup
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Former Falkirk and Coventry boss Steven Pressley has emerged as a candidate for the Kilmarnock manager's job along with Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim McIntyre. (Daily Record)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin reckons this year's Scottish Cup will be "written off" to avoid fixture chaos. (Daily Record)
The Scottish FA insist this season's disrupted Scottish Cup competition will be played to a finish when Covid-19 finally relents. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Celtic sources say the club are "astonished" by a diving charge for striker Albian Ajeti and are ready to fight a two-game ban. (Daily Record)
League Cup final injury-doubt St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson will have a scan on his leg today - but not the one kicked by Rangers striker Kemar Roofe on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic were "blown out of the water" over their move for Liverpool new boy Ben Davies, says Preston boss Alex Neil. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Derek McInnes thinks his new-look strike force can help shoot down the critics and Hibs to lift Aberdeen back into third spot this weekend. (Daily Record)
"A team like Aberdeen should never be getting turned over at Pittodrie," says midfielder Lewis Ferguson, frustrated by the Dons' recent form. (Press & Journal)
Celtic should be looking to sign Jonjoe Kenny permanently, says the club's former defender Gary Caldwell, who had the Everton full-back on loan when manager of Wigan. (Herald)
"We can heap more misery on Celtic", reckons Motherwell striker Devante Cole ahead of the teams meeting at the weekend. (Glasgow Times)
Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist says Dundee United need to "face facts" and prepare for a relegation battle. (Courier)
Livingston manager David Martindale plans to visit prisons to give motivational talks on how he turned his back on a life of crime. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers teenager Nathan Young-Coombes is set to leave Ibrox and join the B-team set-up at Brentford. (Daily Record)
Hibs forward Jamie Gullan says his desire for regular football and "great memories" at Raith Rovers made it an easy decision to sign up for a third loan spell at Stark's Park. (Edinburgh Evening News)