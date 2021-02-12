Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Queen of the South v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 19Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 2Nortey
  • 5Obileye
  • 25Jones
  • 8PybusSubstituted forMcGroryat 18'minutes
  • 16East
  • 29Awokoya-Mebude

Substitutes

  • 9Goss
  • 11Dobbie
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 21McMahon
  • 31Rae

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 28Popescu
  • 26Halkett
  • 21Kingsley
  • 16Halliday
  • 19Irving
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 29Kastaneer
  • 7Walker
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 18McEneff
  • 24Frear
  • 31Henderson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Queen of the South).

  4. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Rohan Ferguson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Heart of Midlothian).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Rhys Breen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Gervane Kastaneer (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James Maxwell (Queen of the South).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Calvin McGrory replaces Dan Pybus because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Breen (Queen of the South).

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121341172437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Queen of Sth154382032-1215
8Inverness CT113531815314
9Arbroath153571219-714
10Alloa143291533-1811
