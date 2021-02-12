Queen of the South v Heart of Midlothian

Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 19Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 2Nortey
- 5Obileye
- 25Jones
- 8PybusSubstituted forMcGroryat 18'minutes
- 16East
- 29Awokoya-Mebude
Substitutes
- 9Goss
- 11Dobbie
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 21McMahon
- 31Rae
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 28Popescu
- 26Halkett
- 21Kingsley
- 16Halliday
- 19Irving
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 29Kastaneer
- 7Walker
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 18McEneff
- 24Frear
- 31Henderson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South).
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Queen of the South).
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Rohan Ferguson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Rhys Breen.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South).
Foul by Mihai Popescu (Heart of Midlothian).
Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gervane Kastaneer (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Maxwell (Queen of the South).
Substitution, Queen of the South. Calvin McGrory replaces Dan Pybus because of an injury.
Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rhys Breen (Queen of the South).
Hand ball by Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South).
