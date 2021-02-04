Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston players and staff had their pre-match meal in an empty restaurant before playing Aberdeen

Police are investigating a potential breach of Covid-19 legislation by Livingston after the Scottish Premiership side had a pre-match meal at an Aberdeen restaurant.

Players and staff dined at Tony Macaroni - the club's sponsor - before their 2-0 win at Aberdeen on Tuesday.

All restaurants are closed in Scotland due to a national lockdown.

But Livingston say the Scottish FA confirmed an exemption allowed them to use an empty restaurant.

In a statement external-link , the club said the arrangements meant they could "comply with social distancing measures" and that they "were assured that all restaurants were sanitised deeply pre and post use".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a football team present within a restaurant in the city centre on Tuesday, 2 February, 2021. We're conducting enquiries to establish if any coronavirus restrictions were breached."

Livingston added they received an update from the football authorities on Thursday advising them that the use of Tony Macaroni restaurants would no longer be possible.

The statement continued: "While we will continue to comply fully with the latest Scottish Government, JRG, SPFL and Scottish FA guidance, we do not deem this alleged Covid-19 breach to be fair or warranted given we were operating under the latest written guidance and written approval we had at the time.

"The guidance has changed and our stringent club protocols will change also to fully protect our players, staff and wider society.

"We will be making no further comment on the matter and welcome any investigation into the alleged breach."