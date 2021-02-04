Jason Cummings played for Shrewsbury before joining Dundee last month

Dundee striker Jason Cummings says a lot of footballers are "robotic", but admits being perceived as "a bit of a dafty" may have hindered his career.

The former Hibernian and Nottingham Forest player signed an 18-month deal at Dens Park last month after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

Cummings, 25, came through at Hibs and won the Scottish Cup before moving to Forest for around £1m in 2017.

"A lot of players are robotic," Cummings said.

"'It was good to the get the three points, the fans were brilliant' - it's boring. But that's the way you need to be these days because when you go the other way - like the way I go sometimes - and be honest and speak like I would speak to my mates or whatever, everyone just batters you.

"They are like: 'we want the characters in the game, the Gazzas, the George Bests'. Then as soon as one comes along, the moment you have a bad game they are on your back for it: 'oh he messes about too much'.

"If I'm honest, it has actually probably hindered me getting moves. I feel like being yourself sometimes hinders that, managers from the outside will be like: 'the boy Cummings is a bit of a dafty in his interviews'."

Forest loaned Cummings to Rangers, Peterbrough and Luton before selling him to League One side Shrewsbury where he scored 10 times in 48 appearances mainly as a substitute.

The highlight of his time in England was when he came off the bench for Shrewsbury in January 2020 in an FA Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool, scoring twice to earn his side a replay at Anfield.

Cummings admits his time away from Scotland was "a bit stop-start", but is ready to help Dundee in their promotion push.

"I was missing home a lot, so I was wanting to come up the road, get back to playing football," he said.

"The gaffer here [James McPake], I played with him at Hibs before, so it made sense, he knew what I was like. He knows that I will score goals for him, he knows my personality."