James Fowler (left) says interviews to replace Alex Dyer (right) are about to start

Kilmarnock are to start interviewing managerial candidates imminently - but an appointment before Saturday's match with St Mirren is unlikely, says head of football operations James Fowler.

Fowler, assistant boss Andy Millen, and captain Gary Dicker will continue to take the team in the meantime.

Alex Dyer departed the club after a 3-2 loss to St Johnstone last week

"We've still got to chat to the candidates we've identified," Fowler said.

"Once that's complete, we'll obviously look to appoint someone. We've had lots of applications lots of interest and we've identified one or two ourselves.

"So we'll crack on with that in the coming days and hopefully get someone in soon."

Kilmarnock are currently 10th in the Premiership, five points clear of the automatic relegation place.

And while the interim management team prepare for the trip to Paisley, Fowler is not sure whether they will be still be in charge for next midweek's fixture at home to Motherwell.

"I don't know if I'll be in charge for Wednesday," he said. "Sometimes these things can be done pretty quickly or they can take a bit of time."