EFL Trophy: Delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final to be played on 13 March
The delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford will be played at Wembley on 13 March with this season's final a day later.
Holders Pompey and Salford were due to meet last April but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's tournament is at the semi-final stage with Oxford United, Sunderland, Tranmere and Lincoln City all through to the last four.
The semi-finals take place on 16 and 17 February.
Both of the finals will be behind closed doors and kick off at 15:00 GMT.
The draw for the 2020-21 semi-finals is on Friday at 19:45.