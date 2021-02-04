Last updated on .From the section Southend

Jacob Mellis spent the first half of the season at Gillingham

Southend boss Mark Molesley says new signing Jacob Mellis "assured" the League Two club that criminal charges he faces "had been dealt with".

The 30-year-old joined the Shrimpers on Monday until the end of the season.

Mellis goes on trial next month after pleading not guilty to affray, assault and causing grievous bodily harm.

"Having spoken to the player, he assured us that was over three months ago and there was no impending court case," Molesley told BBC Essex.

The charges against Mellis relate to an incident in Mansfield in August 2019, when he played for Mansfield Town.

The midfielder was suspended by the Stags and subsequently fined two weeks' wages and warned about his future conduct.

He was initially due to go on trial in November last year, but the case was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mellis moved to Roots Hall on transfer deadline day, having scored once in 10 appearances for Gillingham in the first half of the season.

However, it has been reported the former Chelsea trainee now faces a trial beginning on 1 March. external-link

"The news was a little bit new to us, we were aware of something in the background," Molesley added.

"We didn't feel that what he'd been sanctioned with before was not worth playing football.

"With the information we had, we felt it was a good signing for us.

"From what we have been told and the situation, we thought he was fit and available and no future problems should be coming."