Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in the first qualifier in November 2020

Scotland's final European Championship qualifier has been moved to Cyprus due to travel restrictions between the UK and opposition Portugal.

Scotland cannot qualify for the Euros in England next year, but still have two matches to play.

They will face Cyprus on Friday 19 February at 13:00 GMT as planned, but will now stay in Larnaca to play Portugal on 23 February at 15:10 GMT.

The match was due to be held at Hibernian's Easter Road ground.

However, travel restrictions to and from Portugal introduced by the UK government on 14 January do not allow for an exemption for elite athletes.

Scotland will be led by interim head coach Stuart McLaren, who has taken charge while the Scottish FA seeks a permanent successor to Shelley Kerr.

Portugal and Finland are fighting it out for top spot, locked on 16 points with a meeting to come in Helsinki on the same day Scotland take on Cyprus.