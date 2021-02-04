Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic forward Albian Ajeti faces a two-match ban after being charged with diving to win a penalty in Tuesday's 4-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Odsonne Edouard converted from the spot to make it 2-0 on 53 minutes.

The incident has since been reviewed by a panel of former referees, who have charged the Swiss with a breach of Scottish FA disciplinary rule 201 which governs "acts of simulation".

There will be a hearing on Monday if Celtic contest the notice of complaint.

The regulation states "no player shall cause a match official to make an incorrect decision and/or support an error of judgment on the part of a match official by an act of simulation which results in that player's team obtaining a substantial advantage."

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Scott Brown has avoided any retrospective action following a tussle with Aaron Tshibola in the same match.