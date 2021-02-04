Arsenal's David Luiz red card appeal fails but Southampton's Jan Bednarek sees ban overturned

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal defender David Luiz protests towards referee Craig Pawson after a passage of play which resulted in a red card and a penalty against Wolves
David Luiz's red card against Wolves was his third for Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their appeal to overturn David Luiz's red card against Wolves - but a ban for Southampton's Jan Bednarek has been rescinded.

Gunners centre-back Luiz clipped Willian Jose's heel in the box in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, while Bednarek was adjudged to have fouled Anthony Martial in Saints' loss at Manchester United.

An Arsenal statement said the club was "disappointed"external-link with the appeal result.

Defender Bednarek will now be available for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

  • Boxing and the Mob

    How did an alleged cartel boss become involved in Britain's biggest bout?