Arsenal's David Luiz red card appeal fails but Southampton's Jan Bednarek sees ban overturned
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Arsenal have lost their appeal to overturn David Luiz's red card against Wolves - but a ban for Southampton's Jan Bednarek has been rescinded.
Gunners centre-back Luiz clipped Willian Jose's heel in the box in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, while Bednarek was adjudged to have fouled Anthony Martial in Saints' loss at Manchester United.
An Arsenal statement said the club was "disappointed" with the appeal result.
Defender Bednarek will now be available for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.
