David Luiz's red card against Wolves was his third for Arsenal

Arsenal have lost their appeal to overturn David Luiz's red card against Wolves - but a ban for Southampton's Jan Bednarek has been rescinded.

Gunners centre-back Luiz clipped Willian Jose's heel in the box in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves, while Bednarek was adjudged to have fouled Anthony Martial in Saints' loss at Manchester United.

An Arsenal statement said the club was "disappointed" external-link with the appeal result.

Defender Bednarek will now be available for Saturday's trip to Newcastle.