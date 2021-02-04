Ryan Bowman has scored 30 goals in just over two years at Exeter City

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has praised the commitment of top-scorer Ryan Bowman after turning down bids for him late on transfer deadline day.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in League two this season, was the subject of interest from clubs in League One and League Two on Monday.

But City were unable to bring in a replacement so could not let him leave.

"He had to put the disappointment of his move not going through behind him," Taylor said.

"I thought he was outstanding on Tuesday night and led the line brilliantly; that's the sort of character he is and I expect him to be the same."

Bowman moved to Exeter from Motherwell two years ago after Jayden Stockley's move to Preston North End.

Since the start of last season, the former Gateshead, Torquay and Hereford forward has averaged a goal every three appearances and scored two hat-tricks in less than three weeks between November and December last year.

"If he doubles his tally, gets another 10 goals and he's got 20 goals under his belt at the end of the season, then he can pick and choose where he's going, let alone having one or two clubs come in for him late on," added Taylor.

"He'd be in a better position if he keeps performing well from now until the end of the season and he's as hungry as ever to be successful."