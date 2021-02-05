Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons suffered defeat against one former international forward in midweek, but will she fare better against another this weekend?

After Chris Iwelumo recorded his second Sportscene Predictions win of the season, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Rangers and Denmark attacker Peter Lovenkrands in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Peter Celtic v Motherwell 2-0 3-1 Hibernian v Aberdeen 1-1 1-2 Livingston v St Johnstone 0-0 2-0 Ross County v Dundee Utd 2-1 1-1 St Mirren v Kilmarnock 1-0 2-1 Hamilton Acad v Rangers 1-3 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Peter's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Peter's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Peter's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Peter's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Peter's prediction: 2-1

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Peter's prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Steven Pressley 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1290 Pundits 1190