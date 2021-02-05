We have top versus bottom and third versus fourth in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, while Livingston and St Johnstone size each other up before the League Cup final.

With the wrong end of the table very congested, now would be a good time to get valuable points on the board. So let's have a look at what's in store...

Best-of-the-rest battle big for both bosses

Hibernian and Aberdeen have been swapping third place regularly since the autumn, with neither looking like they really want to hold on to it.

Aberdeen managed just one point from their double-header with Livingston, while Hibs rediscovered their good away form at Dundee United and St Mirren to nudge back in front in this see-saw race.

Hibs have won three of their last four in the league, while their visitors have just one in seven (3D, 3L).

That poor run of results has turned the heat up on manager Derek McInnes, so he may be glad of Saturday's destination since he has lost just once to the Edinburgh side in the past 10 meetings.

If the visitors make it a fourth successive win against Hibs, the teams will switch positions again and that pressure will shift to Jack Ross, with a miserable League Cup semi-final loss still stinging.

Hibs have won almost twice the number of games they have lost this season (13-7) and that doesn't happen very often. Yet Ross stands accused of not delivering in the 'big games' and this one definitely falls into that category.

Born-again Bartley driving Livingston on

Marvin Bartley will not have Murray Davidson to contend with this time

While Hibs and Aberdeen continue their snakes and ladders, Livingston keep eating up ground. The West Lothian side are still unbeaten under David Martindale and are now just five points behind the Dons.

Martindale's remarkable Premiership record is won eight, drawn three going into Saturday's League Cup final dress rehearsal and the home side are brimming with confidence in the wake of a first win over Aberdeen since 2004.

Marvin Bartley told BBC Scotland that "seven out of 10 performances are not enough" and the Livingston captain has been leading by example with a string of excellent displays.

The 34-year-old midfielder was benched on Wednesday as Martindale rotates his way through a hectic schedule and is likely to come back rested and raring to deliver another eight or nine out of 10.

"At the start, the manager stripped it right back to basics and he has been slowly building us back up," said Bartley.

"I was probably written off when I left Hibs 18 months ago but one thing that is massive for me is self-belief and I always knew I could keep doing well at this level."

St Johnstone have lost both encounters with Livingston this season and you can be sure the in-form hosts will be highly motivated to lay down a marker for the end-of-February date at Hampden.

Murray Davidson, who missed his side's 2014 Scottish Cup triumph through injury, was in the wars again in Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Ibrox and is a doubt for the final.

This contest, though sure to be keenly fought, will be a shade quieter without a joust between him and Bartley.

Can Celtic keep up as Rangers roll on?

Ianis Hagi scored the only goal as Rangers edged out St Johnstone on Wednesday

We now have a date and time for the next Old Firm derby and Rangers could seal their first title in a decade at Celtic Park on Sunday, 21 March.

For the champions' crown to be on the line that day, the Glasgow rivals must match each other in the coming weeks. But how likely is that?

Steven Gerrard's side remain unbeaten in the league and that run does not look in any great danger at bottom-of-the-table Hamilton on Sunday.

Rangers huffed and puffed a bit for 1-0 wins over Hibs and St Johnstone but this is a side that concedes a little over a quarter of goal per game on average (seven in 27) and has already knocked in 10 in two meetings with the Accies this term.

A trip to Livingston in early March looks the most dangerous of Rangers' fixtures before that Celtic Park showdown, but who knows what to expect from the defending champions?

Last weekend, Celtic lost at home to St Mirren for the first time since 1990 then they eased to a 4-0 success at Kilmarnock. Their best league run since early October is four successive wins in December and they face St Mirren again and Aberdeen twice before Rangers come calling.

Neil Lennon's men have won just one of their last four home Premiership games (D2 L1) and Saturday's visitors Motherwell are buoyed by back-to-back wins, although they have lost seven on the bounce against Celtic, with an aggregate score of 25-4.

United's direction of travel is a worry

Dundee United may be one point behind sixth-placed St Mirren but, with only one win in 12 outings (L6, D5), the chasing pack are closing in.

Ross County currently occupying the relegation play-off spot, would move to within two points of Micky Mellon's side if they win in Dingwall on Saturday. And the home side will have their tails up after grabbing two late goals for a welcome victory at Hamilton.

Mellon questioned his team's levels of intensity following a third consecutive loss at Fir Park on Wednesday and, with five goals in the last eight games, the manager needs to work out how to get the best from forwards Nicky Clark, Marc McNulty and Lawrence Shankland.

Top scorer Clark has been deployed in a deeper midfielder role but hasn't found the net in 2021, while Shankland has four goals for the season and McNulty, often shunted out wide, has just one.

Clark was removed at half-time on Wednesday but three of his 10 goals have come in two wins over County and he was used in a front two on both occasions, coming off the bench back in August.

The Dingwall side have gone seven home games without a clean sheet and completing a hat-trick of victories against the Highlanders would make a huge difference to the outlook at Tannadice.

It's worth keeping an eye on set-pieces since both have a bad habit of conceding from corners; County (11) and United (seven).