Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is a major doubt for the Betfred Cup final after a bad Kemar Roofe tackle forced him off at Ibrox as Rangers won 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister reckons referee David Munro "had a good view" of Kemar Roofe's controversial challenge on Murray Davidson, which resulted in a booking for the striker. (Daily Record) external-link

"I don't think there was any malice in the challenge, but it doesn't look great," says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the same incident. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland winger James Forrest will return to Celtic training next week after four months out. (Scottish Sun) external-link

London mayor Sadiq Khan has raised hopes the Tartan Army could get into Wembley for this summer's Euros date with England, calling for "domestic fans" to be allowed entry to the delayed championships - even if foreign supporters are banned from entering the UK. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson rues too many missed opportunities for Aberdeen this season and says Saturday's visit to Hibs is a 'must-win' in the race for third place. (Daily Record) external-link

Assistant Gary McAllister praises the team ethic from Rangers as manager Steven Gerrard celebrates his 100th win as Ibrox boss with victory over St Johnstone. (Herald) external-link

Striker Albian Ajeti has revealed that a frank and honest conversations with manager Neil Lennon can help relaunch his Celtic career. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous admits that he and striker Kevin Nisbet might be gone in the summer but insists they'll bust a gut for the club for the remainder of the season after January bids for the pair were rejected. (Daily Record) external-link