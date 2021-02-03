Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hibernian
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is a major doubt for the Betfred Cup final after a bad Kemar Roofe tackle forced him off at Ibrox as Rangers won 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the table. (Daily Record)
Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister reckons referee David Munro "had a good view" of Kemar Roofe's controversial challenge on Murray Davidson, which resulted in a booking for the striker. (Daily Record)
"I don't think there was any malice in the challenge, but it doesn't look great," says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the same incident. (Scottish Sun)
Scotland winger James Forrest will return to Celtic training next week after four months out. (Scottish Sun)
London mayor Sadiq Khan has raised hopes the Tartan Army could get into Wembley for this summer's Euros date with England, calling for "domestic fans" to be allowed entry to the delayed championships - even if foreign supporters are banned from entering the UK. (Scottish Sun)
Midfielder Lewis Ferguson rues too many missed opportunities for Aberdeen this season and says Saturday's visit to Hibs is a 'must-win' in the race for third place. (Daily Record)
Assistant Gary McAllister praises the team ethic from Rangers as manager Steven Gerrard celebrates his 100th win as Ibrox boss with victory over St Johnstone. (Herald)
Striker Albian Ajeti has revealed that a frank and honest conversations with manager Neil Lennon can help relaunch his Celtic career. (Daily Record)
Hibs defender Ryan Porteous admits that he and striker Kevin Nisbet might be gone in the summer but insists they'll bust a gut for the club for the remainder of the season after January bids for the pair were rejected. (Daily Record)
Goalkeeper Dean Lyness is determined to make the most of a rare run out on Saturday and earn a new deal at St Mirren, having made his first appearance in two years on Tuesday following a red card for Jak Alnwick against Hibernian. (BT Sport)