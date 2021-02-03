French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3NîmesNîmes0

Paris St-Germain 3-0 Nimes: Hosts win to keep pressure on leaders Lille

Kylian Mbappe, Paris St-Germain
Kylian Mbappe's excellent finish rounded off a comfortable victory for Mauricio Pochettino's PSG

Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris St-Germain kept pace with their Ligue 1 title rivals by beating Nimes.

Di Maria broke the deadlock with a cool finish before teeing up Pablo Sarabia for PSG's second.

Mbappe's strike into the top corner completed the scoring for the hosts, who were without the suspended Neymar.

Mauricio Pochettino's third-placed side remain three points behind leaders Lille, who beat Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Rico
  • 31Dagba
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25BakkerSubstituted forKurzawaat 88'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 70'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forDaniloat 80'minutes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 18KeanSubstituted forDraxlerat 80'minutes
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Florenzi
  • 30Letellier
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons

Nîmes

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30Reynet
  • 21BurnerSubstituted forAlakouchat 90+1'minutes
  • 23Briancon
  • 26Miguel
  • 3MelingBooked at 21mins
  • 18Cubas
  • 10FerhatSubstituted forBenrahouat 84'minutes
  • 12Fomba
  • 11AhlinviSubstituted forDeauxat 45'minutes
  • 20RipartSubstituted forKonéat 77'minutes
  • 17DuljevicSubstituted forLudivin Majougaat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Eliasson
  • 8Deaux
  • 15Paquiez
  • 19Buades
  • 22Benrahou
  • 28Koné
  • 29Alakouch
  • 33Ludivin Majouga
  • 40Nazih
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamNîmes
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.

  3. Post update

    Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lamine Fomba (Nîmes).

  5. Post update

    Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Cubas (Nîmes).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Nîmes. Sofiane Alakouch replaces Patrick Burner.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Burner (Nîmes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Koné (Nîmes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.

  10. Post update

    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Cubas (Nîmes).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Mitchel Bakker.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Moussa Koné (Nîmes) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Nîmes. Yassine Benrahou replaces Zinedine Ferhat.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Leandro Paredes.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Moise Kean.

  20. Post update

    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

