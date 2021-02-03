Krystian Bielik, who joined the Rams from Arsenal in 2019, was taken off on a stretcher in the win over Bristol City

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee for the second time in just over a year.

Bielik, 23, only returned in November this season having sustained an injury to the same knee in January 2020 and will be out for a "significant period".

The Poland international has played 13 games this term, but was hurt in the win over Bristol City last month.

"We are all devastated," boss Wayne Rooney told the club website.

"He will have a long time to come back, but he knows what to do. We will give him every bit of help we can for him to come back stronger.

"He came back into the team in December and did really well. He was giving himself a great chance of going to the European Championships in the summer with Poland."