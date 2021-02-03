Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Thomas Sandgaard is the owner, chief executive and sole director of League One club Charlton

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has agreed terms to take over Charlton Women.

The deal would bring the two clubs under the same ownership for the first time since 2007.

Danish-American businessman Sandgaard took over the men's side, who play in League One, in September last year.

Charlton Women, who won the FA Cup in 2005, are bottom of the Championship having won one of their 11 league games this season.

The semi-professional club was disbanded in 2007 but were kept afloat initially by Charlton Athletic Community Trust and then by Charlton fan and local businessman Stephen King.

Sandgaard's deal with King is subject to the requirements of the FA's Women's Super League and the Women's Championship competition rules.

"I am looking forward to being able to complete the takeover of Charlton Athletic Women," Sandgaard said.

"My long-term aims for Charlton is to reach the highest levels with both the men's team and the women's team, so I'm looking forward to getting started."