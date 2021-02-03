Norwich City beat Swansea City 1-0 at Carrow Road in November

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City will take no notice of league positions even if they move to within two points of Championship leaders Norwich on Friday.

The Canaries visit the Liberty Stadium following goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Second-placed Swansea won 3-1 at Rotherham in their last game.

"I'll let you know when that time comes (to look at the table). But it's not now, that's for sure", said Cooper.

"Regardless of what has happened in the last week or so and whether they'd won games comfortably or lost games in the lead-up to this, we would have treated it exactly the same.

"Norwich are a good team, but we're going to be ready for it."

Swansea will face Daniel Farke's side without new loan signing Paul Arriola, who has yet to arrive from the United States.

But Kieron Freeman and Morgan Whittaker, who also joined on transfer-deadline day, are both available to play in addition to fit-again midfielder Korey Smith and Kyle Naughton, who is back from suspension.

Cooper says Swansea have a "mad month" ahead in terms of fixtures but hopes his three latest additions will boost a squad already helped by the arrival of on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, who has scored two goals in his last two games.

"Every player is different. Obviously, Conor came in and just hit the ground running, he was desperate to play and was put straight in the team and we've seen some quick returns from that," said Cooper.

"And I don't just mean the goals that he scored, his overall level as a player and the type of character he is, is having an influence already and I think he's starting to thrive on knowing he's going to contribute again.

"I'm pleased we didn't lose anybody after deadline day. You bring players in with the idea that it can help you and the proof will be in the pudding if that's the case".