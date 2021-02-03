Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tuesday's defeat at Old Trafford was the second time Southampton have lost 9-0 in as many seasons

Southampton have requested referee Mike Dean does not officiate their upcoming fixtures and will appeal the red card shown to defender Jan Bednarek in their 9-0 loss to Manchester United.

Fellow Premier League side Arsenal will appeal defender David Luiz's sending off in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat by Wolves.

Saints also do not want Lee Mason, who was the fourth official at Old Trafford, to officiate their games.

Mason was the referee in Saints' recent controversial 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Bednarek was the second player to be sent off for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side when he brought down Anthony Martial and conceded a penalty in the 86th minute.

Referee Dean initially only awarded a penalty to Manchester United but dismissed Bednarek after being instructed to watch replays of the incident on the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Graham Scott.

Southampton trailed 6-0 until Jan Bednarek's late red card reduced them to nine men

Poland international Bednarek, 24, claimed "Martial said it's not a foul" as he left the pitch, before the hosts went on to secure a record-equalling Premier League win.

Against Aston Villa on Saturday, Stuart Armstrong's effort struck Villa defender Matty Cash on the arm, however VAR Dean did not instruct on-field referee Mason to award a penalty as he decided the ball had deflected off the defender's leg first.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised referee Craig Pawson's decision to dismiss Brazil international Luiz at the end of the first half in their defeat by Wolves.

The Gunners led 1-0 when Luiz was shown a straight red, after he was judged to have fouled Willian Jose and conceded a penalty.

"I've seen it 10 times in different angles and I cannot tell you where the contact is," Arteta said.