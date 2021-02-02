Last updated on .From the section Football

Jan Bednarek had a shocker

Condolences to the Fantasy Premier League player who triple captained Jan Bednarek and came out with -21 points.

It's fair to say that Southampton defender Bednarek didn't have the best of evenings on Tuesday.

Southampton travelled to Manchester United and the Polish defender was part of the Saints team that lost 9-0, which is not only a joint Premier League record, but one Southampton have endured twice - Leicester City also beat them 9-0 in October 2019.

The 24-year-old scored an own goal and conceded a penalty in the 86th minute, with a challenge that saw him sent off.

One to forget.

Perhaps the only person in the footballing world who might have had a worse evening is the unfortunate soul who triple captained Bednarek in their Fantasy Premier League team.

It's the worst individual FPL player score of all time - the previous worst was Ryan Bertrand (-6 in Saints' previous 9-0).

This unlucky individual walked away with a -21 score.

While not many would have predicted the outcome of the match, the choice to triple captain a Southampton defender away at Old Trafford was always going to be a risky one.

Some are calling for this maverick to come forward publicly.

This sounds a bit cruel

It turns out though that they may not have been alone.

We detect sarcasm

Perhaps they were inspired by this run of good form for defenders in recent gameweeks.

Does this explain the decision?

The result on Tuesday seems like it may have resulted in a flurry of people taking Bednarek out of their teams.

Mass exodus

Arsenal also had a dreadful night, with Bernd Leno and David Luiz both being dismissed in their 2-1 defeat at Wolves. It turns out that they helped ruin a few FPL players' evenings too.

Well, you win some, you lose some. The game goes on.