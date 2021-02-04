Leah Galton: Manchester United Women winger signs new deal
Manchester United winger Leah Galton has extended her deal with the Women's Super League club until the end of the 2023-24 season.
The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 51 appearances since joining in 2018.
She is the second player to extend her contract with Casey Stoney's side this week after midfielder Kirsty Hanson.
"We are building something really special here and there is nowhere else I would want to be playing my football," she told the club website.