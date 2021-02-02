Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty Hanson played in Manchester United Women's inaugural match in August 2018

Manchester United midfielder Kirsty Hanson has signed a new deal to keep her at the Women's Super League club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old Scotland international has scored 11 goals in 57 appearances.

"It makes me proud seeing the way we have developed over the last few years and I am so happy to be signing a new contract," she told the club website. external-link

"I feel like I'm improving as a player every single day and that is down to the environment here.